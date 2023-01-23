Grand View School announces the fall semester honor roll for students in grades 5-8. Students on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll earned all A's for the first semester. Students on the Principal’s Honor Roll earned A's and B's.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Aurora Arbaugh, Lucas Asbill, Jacob Bell, Maddison Bilby, Summer Cochran, Alena Farar, Alexa Garcia, Anderson Hatley, Claire Houston, Knox Keys, Reese Kuhns, Raylee McCarter, Michael McMurray, Jessie Moss, Ava Oxford, Heston Oxford, Jocelyn Presley, J’Leeanna Ramsey, Jordan Rodwell, Laci Shomo, Avorie Stone, Emily Stone, Brady Taylor, Gracie Thomas, Maelee Thomas, and Matthew Vann.
Principal’s Honor Roll: Cannon Andrews, Shane Benoit, Samuel Bilby, Kadyn Braden, Sarah Carey, Nadia Caughron, Addison Chuculate, Tyler Cochran, Maci Cook, Megan Cook, Jakob Cox, Taytum Crow, Leland Davis, Xarren Dick, Oliver Dise, Kallie Dougherty, Meyah Drywater, Roman Edwards, Emmit Fourkiller, Emalena Garcia, Janeece GoingSnake, Dain Gower, Jaxon Guthrie, Journey Hadley, Holden Harbuck, Zoey Jacob, Kaylee Jumper, Lakayah Jumper, Ryan Keeling, Rylie Lechner, Kevin Ledesma, Piper McCoy, Yadira Medina, Eric Moss, Taetyn Oosahwee, Addison Parris, Natalie Peters, Maggie Rhodes, Ryker Roach, Allison Rose, Emma Sadler, Ace Scroggins, Atlanta Siegel, Landyn Smith, Stella Smith, Mya Soap-Henson, Stephan Soriano, Tuson Stayathome, Hagen Torix, Joselin Trejo, Ryleigh Velotta, Allison Watts, Deona Wilder, and Cherokee Rose Wilson.
