Grand View School has announced its 2020-2021 Fall Semester Honor Rolls for students in grades 3-8.
To be a member of the Superintendent's Honor Roll, students must have earned all A's. Students earning a B average are on the Principal's Honor Roll.
Superintendent's Honor Roll
Third grade: Cannon Andrews, Bryson Cochran, Tyler Cochran, Megan Cook, Stella Davis, Kevin Ledezma, Michael McMurray, Eric Moss, Heston Oxford, Natalie Peters, Maggie Rhodes, Emma Sadler, Araya Stevenson, Brantley Stopp, Brady Taylor, Gracie Thomas, Ryleigh Velotta, Anna Wagnon, and Samuel Wagnon.
Fourth grade: John Hatley and Hagen Torix.
Fifth grade: Lucas Asbill, Nadia Caughron, Raylee McCarter, Jocelyn Presley, and Emily Stone.
Sixth grade: Addison Chuculate, Alexa Garcia, Heather McClelland, Ava Oxford, Diego Sierra, and Ashton Spencer.
Seventh grade: Dynashia Bailey, Daniel Bright, Jade Gregory, Rozalyn Houston, and Gracie Taylor.
Eighth grade: Carter Kelly, Alayna McAlpine, Xander Moss, Natalee Page, Madison Sheffield, Anahi Sierra, and Kiely Thompson.
Principal's Honor Roll
Third grade: Malachi Baldridge , Leland Davis, Layeonna Demery, Meyah Drywater, Bayli Enkey, Charlie Fritts, Victoria Gonzales, Journey Hadley, Liam Hadley, Kayla Hernandez, Maelea Masters, Lakota Meikle, Stetson Moore, Bryson Morse, Connor Pace, Isaiah Ruiz, Tucker Samuels, Giovanni Sierra, Kaelynn Smith, Landyn Smith, Tuson Stayathome, Logyn Trimble, Deona Wilder, Blaze Wolfe, and Maci Young.
Fourth grade: Aurora Arbaugh, Julianna Beckham, Jacob Bell, Kendal Bowlin, Summer Cohran, Jenisi Craig, Emmit Fourkiller, Dain Gower, Bristin Hilderbrand, Claire Houston, Knox Keys, Reese Kuhns, Rylie Lechner, Piper McCoy, Brody Moore, Taetyn Oosahwee, Jaclyn Robinson, Allison Rose, Grayson Sellers, Swimmer Snell, Britney Sohn, and Ryan Warner.
Fifth grade: Kadyn Braden, Ashlyn Cochran, Brock Cochran, Maci Cook, Jakob Cox, Taytum Crow, Oliver Dise, Memphis Drywater, Jaxon Guthrie, Harrison Holden, Braylen Meikle, Jessie Moss, Ana Romero, Lane Russell, Maeli Scrapper, Kairi Secratt, Atlanta Siegel, Avorie Stone, and Joselin Trejo.
Sixth grade: Maddison Bilby, Samuel Bilby, Keely Clark, Addilyn Davidson, Xarren Dick, Arianna Felda, Janeece GoingSnake, Fiona Jackson, Mason Laymon, Vanessa Martinez, Yadira Medina, Ziri Ouakka, Addison Parris, Laci Shomo, Mya Soap-Henson, Giavanni Starks, and Cherokee Rose Wilson.
Seventh grade: Jonah Asbill, Ryan Beckham, Brooklynn Cochran, Alexis Cooper, Mayra Eligio, Aliya Freeman, Coty Hayes, Adriana Martinez, Ava Ramos, Isaac Wagnon, and Sienna Whitener-Cowan.
Eighth grade: Cristian Goins, Jacob Halpain, Michael Harris, Wyatt Moore, Aedan Russell, Lillian Sawney, Sadie Snell, and Jace Wagner.
