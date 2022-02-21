Grand View School has announced its fall semester honor rolls for students from fifth to eighth grades during the 2021-2022 term.
To be a member of the Superintendent's Honor Roll, students must have earned all A's. Students earning a B average are on the Principal's Honor Roll.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Fifth grade: Aurora Arbaugh, Julianna Beckham, Jacob Bell, Summer Cochran, Emmit Fourkiller, John Hatley, Knox Keys, and Elina Wilson.
Sixth grade: Lucas Asbill, Maci Cook, Raylee McCarter, Jessie Moss, Jocelyn Presley, Jordan Rodwell, Avorie Stone, and Emily Stone.
Seventh grade: Maddison Bilby, Addison Chuculate, Yadira Medina, Ziri Ouakka, Ava Oxford, Diego Sierra, and Mya Soap-Henson.
Eighth grade: Daniel Bright and Rozalyn Houston.
Principal’s Honor Roll
Fifth grade: Elijah Blackmon, Liam Davis, Roman Edwards, Alena Farar, Bristin Hilderbrand, Claire Houston, Aaron Hummingbird, Reese Kuhns, Rylie Lechner, Brody Moore, Johanna Morgan, Taetyn Oosahwee, Addyson Pope, Santiago Ramos, Jaclyn Robinson, Allison Rose, Grayson Sellers, Stephan Soriano, Hagen Torix, and Elijah Waybourn.
Sixth grade: Brooklyn Anderson, Kadyn Braden, Sarah Carey, Nadia Caughron, Brock Cochran, Abagail Colburn, Jakob Cox, Lane Russell, Atlanta Siegel, Kashyah Tehee, Joselin Trejo, and Matthew Vann.
Seventh grade: Samuel Bilby, Keely Clark, Xarren Dick, Kallie Dougherty, Alexa Garcia, Janeece GoingSnake, Vanessa Martinez, Raigan Moore, Laci Shomo, and Cherokee Rose Wilson.
Eighth grade: Jonah Asbill, Dynashia Bailey, Ethan Beckham, Ryan Beckham, Phoenix Blackmon, Brooklynn Cochran, Abigail Combs, Mayra Eligio, Aliya Freeman, Emily Gonzalez Ibarra, Jade Gregory, Vega Lee, Adriana Martinez, Ava Ramos, Gracie Taylor, Tyra Waters, Shonae Whiteman, and Charles Yandell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.