Grand View School students honored as April Students of the Month

Grand View School students honored as April Students of the Month, from left, front row, are: Layne Coffield, Genesis Sierra, Makenna Scott, Aliyah Girdner, Alison Bogart, Ivory Ketcher, and Paisley Wolfe. Middle row: Harper Dunnam, Easton Scott, Aria Braithwaite, Draytan Holmes, Eleanor Bell, Dakota Fourkiller, and Fletcher Wray. Back row: Malachi Baldridge, Natalie Peters, Anderson Hatley, Raylee McCarter, and Aaron Sourjohn. Not pictured are Blake Barnes and Wynter Smith.

