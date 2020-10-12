Grand View Public School will conduct a public hearing for federal programs at noon via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
These programs include: Title VI Indian Education, Indian Policies and Procedures and Impact Aid, Title I and The School-Parent-Student Compact, Title II Professional Development, Title III English Language Acquisition, Title IV-School Safety, Native American and Alaska Native Children in School, Johnson O'Malley Program, Gifted and Talented Education, Safe and Drug Free Communities, Carol White Physical Education Program, Learning Through Literacy, Indian Education Demonstration Grants for Indian Children, Child Nutrition, Technology Plan, E-Rate, Oklahoma Universal Service Fund, IDEA-Individuals with Disabilities Act, 21st Century Community Learning Centers, and School Climate Transformation Grant.
For a Zoom invitation, email Glenda Sellers at gsellers@grandviewchargers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.