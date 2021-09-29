Grand View Early Childhood recently hosted “My Child’s in School, Now What?” an evening drive-thru Family and Community Engagement Event.
The school provided a checklist of important documents that parents/guardians could include in the sturdy pocket folder that they received. Pre-K and kindergarten students were given a free book, thanks to the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant. The grant supports programs designed to develop and improve literacy skills for students.
Students also received a free dental kit, delivered by the Tooth Fairy, thanks to a generous donation from The Cherokee Nation Foundation. The Cherokee Nation Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides educational opportunities to Cherokee students so that they can reach their full potential.
