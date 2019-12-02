The Grand View School Honor Band has participated in four parades this marching season, including the Tahlequah High School homecoming parade on Sept. 27 and the Northeastern State University homecoming parade on Sept. 28.
The band traveled again this year to the Oklahoma State Fair Marching Competition and took second place, one point behind an all-eighth-grade band. They also took third place in drumline, and they competed with a color guard for the first time, and took first place in their division.
The band also marched in the Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 9, with a head count of 150 out of the full band of 180 fifth- through eighth-grade students. The band took up nearly thre-fourths of a city block. The grades 6-8 honor band played "March Grandioso" and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," and the fifth-grade band students joined them waving American flags and showing their patriotism. About 10 veterans joined the band and walked alongside the students throughout the parade.
Both the Honor Band and the Beginning Band will be performing in a Christmas Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium, and the community is invited to attend.
