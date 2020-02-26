Grand View honors board members

Grand View School honored its board members during a recent regular school board meeting. School board members are volunteers that share their expertise and knowledge, often making difficult decisions for school districts without pay.
"These gentlemen dedicate many hours of their time and play a significant role in the continuing success of our students," said Superintendent Ed Kennedy.
Board members include: Vice president Michael Lynn, President Jonathan Asbill, and Board Clerk Dan Fuller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.