Grand View January Students of the Month

Several Grand View School students were named as January Students of the Month. From left, front row, are: Jacob Hernandez, Cassie Wacoche, Raeleigh Gatzen, Daniela Vega, Lily Dise, Ahlena Cypress, and Jensyn Rattlinggourd. Middle row: Henley Green, Tugg Looney, Catriona Cooper, Lucy Johnson, Caden Wilson, Raydon Tudor, and Taylor Waters. Back row: Breleigh Rowland, J'Lee Ramsey, Allison Rose, Maelee Thomas, and Laci Shomo. Not pictured is Jasmin Trejo.

