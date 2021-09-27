Elections for Grand View School Johnson O'Malley Indian Education Committee members will be held Oct. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM verified child. School board members or spouses and school employees or spouses cannot serve on the committee. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Glenda Sellers at 918-456-5131 ext. 500.

