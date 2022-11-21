Grand View, NeoHealth partner to deliver books

Grand View School and Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Center will partner to give new, age-appropriate books to preschool children at their well child visit.
Grand View School is the recipient of an Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant from the U.S. Department of Education that provides funds to distribute free, new books to students, and preschool children who receive pediatric health services at NeoHealth.
This grant activity is based on research showing that raising a child in a home filled with books positively impacts their future academic growth, job attainment, and encourages a culture of reading for enjoyment and talking about books.
