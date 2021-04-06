Grand View plans for summer, fall sessions

Grand View School has begun looking past this spring semester.
An in-person summer school is set for Mondays-Thursdays, June 1-24, for all current Grand View students going into kindergarten through eighth grade in 2021-2022.
“Reading and math will be the focus subject areas for morning sessions. Sports, games and fun-based learning activities will be offered for the afternoon sessions, but students must attend the morning academic sessions to participate in the afternoon activities,” said Glenda Sellers. “Weekly special events will be provided every Thursday, but students must be in attendance on the other days to be eligible to participate in those special events.”
Buses will be provided daily at parent pickup locations.
Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., and classes begin at 8. The school day will end at 3 p.m.
All current Grand View students can be pre-enrolled for the upcoming school year through April 16. Certain documents, including a verification of residency, are required to enroll a student. A verification of residency would include a Cherokee County Assessor’s office printout of the address, or a copy of a filed Homestead Exemption Form obtained from the Cherokee County Courthouse. Along with one of those, guardians must have one of the following: a copy of a utility bill, land tax form, or rent agreement with parent/legal guardian's name and physical address.
Immunization records for those entering kindergarten and seventh grade will be required. Copies of updated tribal membership and CDIB cards for any students should also be submitted.
“Pursuant to state law, we are required to verify residency of students attending our district on an annual basis. Additionally, updated residency verification may be required during the school year upon request by the school," said Sellers.
After gathering documents, guardians will use the parent portal to begin enrollment. Those who have any questions or need a password or user name, can call Olivia Salazar at 918-456-5131 ext. 119, or Davada Davis at 918-456-5131 ext. 508.
Bus pickup locations, the summer school application form, the Parent Portal, and additional information is available on www.grandviewchargers.org.
“Transfer students will have a later date set to apply for a transfer,” said Sellers.
