Several Grand View School students were honored as September Students of the Month. First row, from left are: Ella Shankle, Brody Guthrie, Lainey Smith, Gabby Green, Kaelyn Freeman, Zoey Anderson, Fernanda Landaverde, and Alaura Pace. Middle row: Lexi Teehee, Kylie Hammons, Kennedy Sellers, Tyson Henson, Carson Hix, Trysten Blair, Aniah Smith, and Kendall Hatley. Back row: Gracie Thomas, Logan Girdner, Jordan Rodwell, and Alexis Garcia. Not pictured is Ember Lechner.
Grand View presents September Students of the Month
