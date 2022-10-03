Grand View presents September Students of the Month

Several Grand View School students were honored as September Students of the Month. First row, from left are: Ella Shankle, Brody Guthrie, Lainey Smith, Gabby Green, Kaelyn Freeman, Zoey Anderson, Fernanda Landaverde, and Alaura Pace. Middle row: Lexi Teehee, Kylie Hammons, Kennedy Sellers, Tyson Henson, Carson Hix, Trysten Blair, Aniah Smith, and Kendall Hatley. Back row: Gracie Thomas, Logan Girdner, Jordan Rodwell, and Alexis Garcia. Not pictured is Ember Lechner.