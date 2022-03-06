Grand View recognizes Charger Character January Charger winners for first, second, third, and fourth grades.
Grand View recognizes Charger Character winners
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
RAYMOND "RAINMAN" PHILPOTT - 58, of Tahlequah. Pole Barn Builder. Died February 28th. Memorial services March 5th, 12:00pm, Reed Culver. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation March 3rd 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm and March 4th 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
[mdash] Lynnette Watson-Jones, 61, of Broken Arrow, passed away on February 25, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Services and visitation were moved to Thursday March 3, 2022. Visitation from 8-12 at Hart, graveside 2 PM at Moody's cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of murder makes first appearance
- EDITORIAL: Stitt's teacher pay idea another shell game
- Wright Real Estate's Kimble earns Grand Centurian award
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Governor’s order throws transgender Oklahomans into legal limbo
- Makers of Grover Bishop movie set sights on next film
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Cherokee Elementary Principal navigates pandemic, takes time to read to kids
- Lady Indians top Adair, advance to regional final
- Tigers regroup late, knock out Bartlesville
- CRIME REWIND: Officials still looking to solve case, despite dead suspect
- POLICE BEAT 3-1-22: Police find armor-piercing bullets in felon's AR-15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.