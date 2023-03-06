Several Grand View School students were named as February Students of the Month. From left, front row, are: Trestin Medlin-Reed, Jackson Johnson, Kyden LaRoque, Rori Patterson, Nevaeh Stone, Jre'Sun Ramsey, William Teeter, Blakely McCarter, and Brinley Harbuck. Middle row: Sammy Sierra, Kaileeh Freeman, Isabella Nofire, Guadalupe Hernandez, Malachi Vangilder, Ava Whittle, and Mason Sellers. Back row: Stella Smith, Summer Cochran,Taytum Crow, and Chloe Chambers.
Grand View School announces February Students of the Month
