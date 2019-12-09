Grand View Public School recently hosted the third Hope, Healing, and Comfort Holiday blood drive in partnership with the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
"Your support is important to those patients who need blood and important to helping community members learn the importance of helping support local patients by becoming blood donors," said OBI Blood Program Consultant Ashley Hinson Travis.
A total 85 donors signed in, and out of the 85 donors who signed in to help save lives, 81 blood donations were collected. With those 81, 243 patients’ lives will be helped in Oklahoma.
A breakdown of the blood types collected and the uniqueness of blood types includes: 19, A+; 2, A-; 7, B+; 1, B-; 1, AB+; 44, O+; and 6, O-. The number of first-time blood donors was 13.
