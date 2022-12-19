Several Grand View School students were named as December Students of the Month. From left, front row, are: Brandon Reyes-Castillo, Mila Ibarra, Ayden Soldier, Brentley McNiel, Winnie Asbill, Samantha Dunnam, Leland Swift, and Luke Woodard. Middle row: Brentlee Garcia,Chloe Bogart, Anna Neugin, Leo Landaverde, Taryn Russell, and Jackson Smith. Back row: Michael McMurray, Knox Keys, Joselin Trejo, and Emily Turner. Not pictured are Dean Jones, BryLee Medlin-Reed, and Taytum Henson.
featured
Grand View School names December Students of the Month
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- CRIME REWIND: Mom still behind bars for abusing her infant son
- THE KEYS TO A VOICE: Houston keeps broadcasts impartial
- AND THE WINNER IS: TDP announces Shop Tahlequah winning ticket numbers
- Keys senior signs letter of intent
- Hometown hustle puts Sequoyah Indians over Keys Cougars
- MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Former area police officer uses voice to motivate
- HPS board rescinds request for teacher resignation, discusses COVID-19 immunizations
- Semi-truck gets stuck by gas pumps
- Catron seeks to keep mayor's seat; council races set
- POLICE BEAT 12-13-22: Suspicious activities catch officers' attention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.