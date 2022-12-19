Grand View School names December Students of the Month

Several Grand View School students were named as December Students of the Month. From left, front row, are: Brandon Reyes-Castillo, Mila Ibarra, Ayden Soldier, Brentley McNiel, Winnie Asbill, Samantha Dunnam, Leland Swift, and Luke Woodard. Middle row: Brentlee Garcia,Chloe Bogart, Anna Neugin, Leo Landaverde, Taryn Russell, and Jackson Smith. Back row: Michael McMurray, Knox Keys, Joselin Trejo, and Emily Turner. Not pictured are Dean Jones, BryLee Medlin-Reed, and Taytum Henson.