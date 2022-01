Grand View November Students of the Month, front row, from left, are: fifth-graders Summer Cochran, Grayson Sellers, and Santiago Ramos; and sixth-graders Emily Stone and Matthew Vann.

Back row: seventh-graders Mya Soap-Henson, Luke Gower, and Vanessa Martinez; and eighth-graders Aliya Freeman, Daniel Bright, and Ryan Beckham. Not pictured is sixth-grader Angie Salinas.