Grand View School names November Students of the Month

Several Grand View School students were named as November Students of the Month. From left, front row, are: Eloise Gourd, Kendall Sellers, Carter Hatley, Kinzley Harrington, Alexis Ruiz, Blaze Roach, Willow Thomas, and Harper Harkreader. Middle row: Rixten Ingram, Hailey Barbaree, Amaila Adair, Edmond Fisher, Bentley Evans, and Dulce Landaverde. Back row: Jacob Simmons, Bennett Edwards, Reed Oxford, Aurora Arbaugh, Donovan Doublehead, and Luke Gower. Not pictured is Lilith McClelland.