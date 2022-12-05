Several Grand View School students were named as November Students of the Month. First row, from left are: Eloise Gourd, Kendall Sellers, Carter Hatley, Kinzley Harrington, Alexis Ruiz, Blaze Roach, Willow Thomas, and Harper Harkreader. Second row: Rixten Ingram, Hailey Barbaree, Amaila Adair, Edmond Fisher, Bentley Evans, and Dulce Landaverde. Third row: Jacob Simmons, Bennett Edwards, Reed Oxford, Aurora Arbaugh, Donovan Doublehead, and Luke Gower. Not pictured is Lilith McClelland.
featured
Grand View School names November Students of the Month
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- CRIME REWIND: Foster mother who killed child denied relief from McGirt
- Ratliff to run for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council
- Law letting high school grads teach blasted
- Hall of Fame welcomes Tahlequah's Davis
- Sequoyah Indians trying to fill holes, find identity
- Cherokee Nation Gift Shop opens new storefront
- Vann puts best foot forward, then releases
- Braum's to re-open in Tahlequah Dec. 1
- ODOT official tries to ease roundabout fears
- Panel recommends plan to ease traffic congestion at Whataburger, 7 Brew
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.