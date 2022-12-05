Grand View School October Students of the Month

Grand View School honored several students as October Students of the Month. From left, font row, are: Liam Burson, Cristofer Garcia, Riley Fisher, Logan Deere, Ryder Shelton, and Hunter Thomas. Middle row: Jaylie Lamont, Xander Workman, Connor Braden, Ryder Wickliffe, Blake Page, Skye Rodwell, and Paisley Scott. Back row: Avalynn Hinds, Lynlee Looney, Nery Sierra, Brady Taylor, Rylie Lechner, Avorie Stone, and Brayden Adair. Not pictured is July Davis.

Grand View School honored several students as October Students of the Month. From left, font row, are: Liam Burson, Cristofer Garcia, Riley Fisher, Logan Deere, Ryder Shelton, and Hunter Thomas. Middle row: Jaylie Lamont, Xander Workman, Connor Braden, Ryder Wickliffe, Blake Page, Skye Rodwell, and Paisley Scott. Back row: Avalynn Hinds, Lynlee Looney, Nery Sierra, Brady Taylor, Rylie Lechner, Avorie Stone, and Brayden Adair. Not pictured is July Davis.

Tags

Trending Video