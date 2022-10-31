Grand View School students, who were honored as October Students of the Month are, front row, from left: Liam Burson, Cristofer Garcia, Riley Fisher, Logan Deere, Ryder Shelton, and Hunter Thomas. Middle row: Jaylie Lamont, Xander Workman, Connor Braden, Ryder Wickliffe, Blake Page, Skye Rodwell, and Paisley Scott. Back row: Avalynn Hinds, Lynlee Looney, Nery Sierra, Brady Taylor, Rylie Lechner, Avorie Stone, and Brayden Adair. Not pictured: July Davis.
Grand View School October Students of the Month
