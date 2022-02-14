Grand View School recognized December Charger Character winners.
[mdash] ROBERT CARSON - 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
[mdash] RALPH C. SIMPSON - age 87 of Locust Grove, OK. Carpenter/Dairy Farmer. Died Thursday February 10, 2022, in Locust Grove, OK. Funeral services Monday February 14th, 2022, 10:00 am at Reed Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] MARGARET L. CARR - age 72 of Tahlequah, OK. Registered Nurse. Died Monay, February 7, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Private family service
STILWELL [mdash] Douglas Paul Sehl, 71, of Stilwell, was born in Canada the son of Wilfred and Dorothy (Patton) Sehl. He died at his residence, in Adair County, on Feb. 7, 2022. Doug was a 2008 inductee into the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Preceding him in death are his parents, and a …
