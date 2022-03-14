Grand View School recently recognized students who won February Charger Character awards, represented first grade through fourth.
Grand View School recognizes February Charger Character winners
[mdash] Boyd Eugene Cochrane, age 86, janitor, a resident of Muskogee, OK; passed away, March 5, 2022. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. March 14, 2022, at Sand Springs Cemetery. Services under the care of Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] PATSY RUTH (WEBSTER) TURTLE - age 76 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died March 7th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside service Thursday March 10, 2022, 10:00 am at New Hope Cemetery, Watts, OK. Visitation, March 9, 2022, 5:00pm - 7:00pm.
[mdash] MARSHA WARD LAUGHLIN - age 58 of Welling, OK. Homemaker. Died March 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:00 am, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation Sunday March 13, 2022 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
