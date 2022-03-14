Grand View School recognizes February Charger Character winners

Grand View School recognized February Charger Character winners for first and second grade. From left are: Cayden Chuculate, Kylie Hammons, Jace Russell, Ava Colburn, and Hailey Barbaree. Not Pictured: Amaila Adair.

Grand View School recently recognized students who won February Charger Character awards, represented first grade through fourth.

