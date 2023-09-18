Grand View School will host a public hearing for federal programs and grants Thursday, Sept. 21, in the school cafeteria at 5 p.m.
Programs addressed will include all title and consolidated programs including: Title I and the School Parent-Student Compact, Title II Professional Development, Title III English Language Acquisition, Title IV School Safety Johnson-O'Malley, Title V Rural and Low-Income Schools Programs, Title VI Indian Education, Indian Policies and Procedures and Impact Aid, Gifted and Talented Education, Innovative Literacy, Native Youth Community Projects, Child Nutrition, IDEA-Individuals with Disabilities Act, School Climate Transformation Grant, ARP ESSER III Return to Learn and Uses of Funds Plan, 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant, Title X-Part C, Homeless Education Act, and ARP ESSER III Homeless II Project and School Safety and Security: School Resource Officer Program Project 376.
For more information, contact Debbie Duncan at 918-456-5131, extension 406.
