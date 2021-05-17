Grand View student wins EOS spelling bee

Grand View School seventh-grader Daniel Bright recently won the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee, held at the Muskogee Civic Center.
As EOSSB champion, Daniel received a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and earned $1,000 for Grand View School.
Daniel will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Preliminaries, quarterfinals and semifinals for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held virtually in the weeks leading up to finals, which will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms on July 8.
When Grand View Superintendent Ed Kennedy asked Daniel how he liked to see the money spent, Daniel replied, "A whole bunch of pizza."
