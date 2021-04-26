MUSKOGEE – Students Daniel Bright and Nikki Deere tested their wits, their memories and their vocabularies Friday night at the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee.
The two went back and forth through the 11th and 12th rounds until Daniel, a Grand View School seventh-grader, slowly spelled out "angstrom."
"Congratulations," head spelling bee judge Missy Chandler said.
Angstrom is a unit of length equal to one hundred-millionth of a centimeter. The word is mainly used to express wavelengths or interatomic distances.
The bee, held at the Muskogee Civic Center, drew dozens of elementary school and middle school spellers from across eastern Oklahoma.
"I basically prayed before every question," Daniel said after winning. "I was like 'please give me a good word.' It was really stressful in the last few rounds, but I did study a lot."
He said that, by the final round, "I felt, 'huh, I'm doing pretty well. This is kind of scary. I might win.'"
Nikki, a seventh-grader at Bearden Elementary near Okemah, said it took a few days to study the words.
"I'd study for a little while. I just made sure I could pronounce all the words," Nikki said.
As champion, Daniel receives a $500 cash prize and trophy. Grand View School receives a $1,000 check.
Nikki receives a $250 cash prize and trophy. Bearden School receives a $500 check.
Third-place winner Mulan Zhang of Tahlequah Middle School receives a $100 cash prize and trophy. Her school receives a $250 check.
Friday's bee marked a return to the Muskogee Civic Center after the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted postponement and eventual cancellation of the 2020 event.
With concern for the pandemic remaining, seating was limited to about a one-third of the auditorium's capacity.
Each bee contestant had to wear a face mask on stage, but could lower it while spelling the word at the microphone.
Daniel wore a men's belted tweed coat and a black fedora on the stage and while accepting his trophy. He said he got the tweed coat at a flea market.
"This last school year, this is what I wear," he said. "I basically like wearing it."
Daniel didn't drill that much for the spelling bee, said his father, Adrian Bright.
"He does a lot of reading, and he just picks it up as he goes," Bright said. "Over the last two weeks, we'd do a little bit, a quarter of an hour every evening to get him to do it, but not to push him, or he'd get bored."
Cathy Spaulding writes for the Muskogee Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.