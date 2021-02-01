Grand View students immersed in virtual inspiration

Through Grand View School’s continuing partnership with the Cherokee Foundation, eighth-grade students were able to participate in JA Inspire Virtual, a Junior Achievement of Oklahoma Career Exploration Fair.
Students wore masks and used physical distancing in the classroom while using Chromebooks to log in and navigate through a virtual career fair. Career opportunities were presented as students virtually interacted with businesses and decided what career they would like to pursue.
"This activity allowed Grand View eighth graders to virtually learn about careers from businesses and industry representatives so that they can begin making academic plans for high school and be better prepared when they leave Grand View. We had plans to attend the career fair last year, then COVID happened,” said Dr. Larry Ben, GV middle school principal. “We’re glad that this opportunity was made available to our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.