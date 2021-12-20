Grand View students place in art contest

Two Grand View students in Darlene Littledeer’s Cherokee Class recently placed in the Cherokee Nation JOM art competition. Gracie Thomas, left, submitted "200 Years Strong" and won second place in her division, and Jonah Asbill’s "Tsa-La-Gi Traditions" garnered first place in his division.

