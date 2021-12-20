Two Grand View students in Darlene Littledeer’s Cherokee Class recently placed in the Cherokee Nation JOM art competition. Gracie Thomas, left, submitted "200 Years Strong" and won second place in her division, and Jonah Asbill’s "Tsa-La-Gi Traditions" garnered first place in his division.
featured
Grand View students place in art contest
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] Linda Lee Reese, 82, NSU Professor and resident of Tahlequah, transitioned December 16, 2021. No services at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Troy Lee Freeman, 82, resident of Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned on December 11, 2021. Funeral service is December 15, 2021, 10:00 am, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] Name - Sue Dawn Root, 67, Nurse Practioner of Kellyville, Oklahoma, transitioned December 10, 2021. Funeral service, December 15, 2021, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- SAUCY SENSATIONS: Northeastern Oklahoma firefighters’ training video on TikTok to be featured by Ragú on social media channels
- Auditor says 'eye-popping' amounts misappropriated by former Hulbert school employees
- Hulbert ex-police chief gets two years deferred
- Father, son who crashed plane last week found
- KPS School Board accepts resignation of principal
- Chief signs legislation to fund new $400M hospital in Tahlequah, $35M outpatient health center in Salina
- Float operators push back on GRDA plan to ban commercial use at public access points
- CN chief blasts Stitt's refusal to renew hunting, fishing compacts
- NEXT LEVEL: Tahelquah’s Eli McWilliams inks with Tulsa
- Lewis Avenue near NSU to be closed permanently Dec. 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.