In-person summer school is now in session at Grand View. Because of COVID, students and staff are still practicing CDC guidelines and wearing masks.
This year, the theme is Charger Challenge Camp, and students are challenged to try something new. Morning instruction includes project-based interactive learning activities in reading and math.
"This gives those students that need more academic instruction an opportunity to strengthen or increase their reading and math skills", said Erin Peters, site coordinator.
Afternoon sessions include fun project-based learning activities such as art projects, sports/fitness activities, Cherokee Class, Spanish Class, and field trips.
"We want to offer many hands-on activities so that our students will enjoy their summer-school experience while learning at the same time," Peters said.
On the schedule is a field trip to NSU, a safety fair, and an afternoon of fun fitness activities.
"Our last day will end with a Celebrate Cherokee Day. Our partnership with the Cherokee Nation allows us to bring in presenters for storytelling, game of graces, Cherokee marbles and stick ball," Peters said. "We also have staff from the Boys & Girls Club mentoring students and role modeling. We're fortunate to have the 21st CCLC program funding our Charger Challenge Camp and partnering with other organizations to bring in a quality educational program for our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.