Superintendent Ed Kennedy said that all things considered, the semester has been going smoothly for Grand View School.
"Our students have done an absolutely amazing job with masks, social distancing, staying in their cohorts. We truly couldn't have imagined them doing so well. It has made it easy for our teachers and staff to do their job and model appropriate COVID prevention strategies," he said.
He attributes the success to students' learning the practices at home before school started.
"We did some video announcements and hosted an online back-to-school forum in August," said Kennedy. "From the onset, our families bought in and have supported every initiative we have implemented. They have modeled appropriate behavior at home and even practiced our strategies with their children in advance of school starting."
The class sizes have been kept manageable, with social distancing possible in most classes, even as more students return to campus.
Grand View is not having extracurricular activities through the fall.
"Our cohort groups even stay together with no mixing during PE class or at our after-school program. This has been a primary reason we have stayed healthy to date," said Kennedy.
The school has not had any COVID-19 cases for over six weeks,
"While we've had a few COVID events, Grand View has remained very healthy. We had a positive adult case. Confirmed close contact with another staff member necessitated the quarantine of one staff member. Later, a few other staff had to quarantine due to non-related close contacts away from school." said Kennedy. "The timing on these worked to our advantage, as there were no other confirmed cases. And there have been no positive cases that required any student group to have to quarantine."
Administration has been tracking and reporting cases.
"The Cherokee County Health Department has been so understaffed that after we report a case, we are doing our own contact tracing. This has recently changed from the model initially started. They will help us calculate the quarantine or isolation days and get us an official notification letter we will send out to the affected families," said Kennedy.
One of his biggest concerns is that a student or teacher is unknowingly exposed, becomes infected, and remains asymptomatic while becoming a spreader at school.
"While doing everything right, we [could be] accidently exposed and spread without knowing or being able to mitigate exposure," he said.
Another concern is the flat or growing trends in the number of positive cases in the county.
"This concern applies to our county and state, not just to a particular Cherokee County school. While local control is important for schools, the lack of consistency in resources - maps and threat levels - has left school administrators scrambling across the entire state," said Kennedy. "The State Board of Education's inaction and disjointed guidance at the state level have left districts to decide on their own."
Cherokee County administrators met with health department experts and a large district's health care director to learn about COVID-19 and develop similar plans.
"More recently, we met to learn about COVID trends. We were fortunate to get two hours with Cherokee [Nation] epidemiologist Dr. David Gahn. His insight and recommendations gave us ideas to fine-tune our existing models and better prepare our schools," said Kennedy. "Additionally, Dr. Gahn has done after-hours consultations with districts to help them with contact tracing strategies and guidelines to consider to avoid school closures."
