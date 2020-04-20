Before spring break, the Grand View School Student Wellness Action Team learned how vaping devices can be disguised.
As part of National Take Down Tobacco Day, the SWAT team made a vaping device that looks like an everyday product, to show adults vaping products do not have to look like pod or USB devices. SWAT students watched videos and researched products on the market and how they are sold to youth. The students split up into two groups; one created a cell phone case that could hide a vape, and the other made a vaping marker.
"It is important to know vaping devices come in all shapes and sizes, and are easy to hide from teachers and parents because they do not leave behind the stench of tobacco cigarettes. They can also resemble Apple watches, pens, or even hoodies," said Dean Goss, Grand View SWAT mentor.
For resources about vaping, visit truthinitiative.org, or for help on quitting tobacco, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com. Grand View SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
