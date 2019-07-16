Grand View Student Wellness Action Team members work to take a stand against "Big Tobacco."
SWAT students filmed a video educating their peers about the harms of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Students took a role in acting as Big Tobacco and its customers, while demonstrating the negative impact that electronic smoking devices have on youth across the nation. This short video was shown to students throughout Grand View School.
"E-cigarettes and vaping is considered cool among teens and we want to make youth aware of the consequences," said Dean Goss, SWAT mentor.
According to the 2016 Report of the Surgeon General, e-vapor is a toxic aerosol that contains cancer-causing substances. The report further explains that inhaling secondhand vapor from e-cigarettes can cause respiratory irritations and an increased risk for asthma, among other adverse health effects. E-cigarettes and vaping devices come in all shapes and sizes.
To learn more about the harms of these devices and what they look like, visit stopswithme.com, a program of Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. Tobacco users, including those using e-cigarettes and vaping devices, can contact the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline for free cessation support at 1-800-784-8669 (Quit Now) or okhelpline.com.
Grand View SWAT is a partner of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
