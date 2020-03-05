Hard work paid off for two of Grand View School's competitive VEX Robotics teams with wins at the recent tournament in Westville. They are now eligible to compete at the state level.
Amara Richardson and Ryan Beckham qualified for the Oklahoma State VEX Robotics Championship by winning the Excellence Award, the highest honor presented in the VEX EDR Competition. VEX EDR is for middle and high school students.
The team with Cynthia Factor, Isaac Wagnon and Ethan Beckham qualified for the Oklahoma State VEX Robotics Championship by winning the Design Award.
The Excellence Award presented to Amara and Ryan exemplifies overall excellence in creating a high quality VEX robotics program. This team is a strong contender in numerous award categories, according to coach Tabitha McIntyre. Laura Myers and Erin Peters are also coaches.
"Excellence winners must have an engineering notebook. Key criteria are Design Award ranking, Teamwork Challenge Qualification Matches ranking, and Robot Skills Challenge ranking. Other judged award rankings include High Quality VEX Robotics Program," said McIntyre.
The Design Award winners, Cynthia, Isaac and Ethan, demonstrated the ability to implement the most effective and efficient robot design process, McIntyre said.
"Their engineering notebook and discussion with judges demonstrates the team's ability to produce a quality robot with minimal adult assistance. Only teams that submit engineering notebooks are eligible for the Design Award," McIntyre said.
The engineering notebook is a clear, complete and organized document of the robot design process. The team has to demonstrate effective management of skills, time, and material resources.
"Students understand and explain how they developed an effective game strategy and robot design, and demonstrate teamwork and effective communication skills," said McIntyre. "Judges use the Design Award rubric to evaluate the team's performance on the award criteria. The first part of the Design Award rubric is used to evaluate the quality of a team's engineering notebook. The second part of the rubric is then used to evaluate the students' understanding and application of an effective robot design process, as demonstrated in their team pit interview with judges."
Another team consisting of Caleb Wofford and Kiely Thompson did make it to the semifinals in the elimination rounds, but did not qualify for state.
"But you never know, they could receive an invitation as we draw near to the date," McIntyre said.
Three of the sixth-grade students shared how being on the robotics team is fun, but also educational.
Ethan has been in robotics for two years, one year with VEXIQ and one with VEXVRC. Building robots is what he most enjoys about the program, along with talking to his team. His goal was to make it to state competition.
Ryan has also been in robotics for two years. Driving the robot is the most fun, especially at competitions, he said. His future robotics plans are to become an engineer.
It's the first year for Isaac to participate in robotics, but his sights are set high.
"I enjoying building the robot, but my favorite thing is programming it," said Isaac, who has his eye on making it to the world competition.
McIntyre acknowledged a supportive team brings success to students.
"None of this could have been possible without an administration that supports competitive academic programs," she said.
Coaches Myers and Peters have been working with the program for years, according to McIntyre.
"Both of the winning teams were pushed hard to pursue a great robot build, technically correct engineering notebook, and teamwork by mentors and coaches," she said. "I worked with them relentlessly on the engineering notebook and how to handle tournaments. In the end, these students worked their fingers to the bone, put real blood, sweat, and real tears into this season and they earned this win. I could not be more proud of these students."
