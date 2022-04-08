Grand View Public School will host a public hearing for federal programs at noon via Zoom on Tuesday, April 12.
Programs addressed will include Title VI Indian Education, Indian Policies and Procedures and Impact Aid, Title I and The School-Parent-Student Compact, Title II Professional Develop-ment, Title III English Language Acquisition, Title IV School Safety, Native American and Alaska Native Children in School, Johnson O'Malley Program, Gifted and Talented Education, Safe and Drug Free Communities, Carol White Physical Education Program, Innovative Literacy, Indian Education Demonstration Grants for Indian Children, Native Youth Com-munity Projects, Child Nutrition, Technology Plan, E-Rate, Oklahoma Universal Service Fund, Individuals with Disabi-lities Act, School Climate Transformation Grant, ARP ESSER III Return to Learn Plan, and Grand View School's intent to apply for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.
To receive an invitation to the hear-ing, email Glenda Sellers at gsellers@grandviewchargers.org.
