Grand View Public School will hold a public seminar for federal programs at noon via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Programs addressed will include: Title VI Indian Education, Indian Policies and Procedures and Impact Aid, Title I and The School-Parent-Student Compact, Title II Professional Development, Title III English Language Acquisition, Title IV-School Safety, Native American and Alaska Native Children in School, Johnson O'Malley Program, Gifted and Talented Education, Safe and Drug Free Communities, Carol White Physical Education Program, Innovative Literacy, Indian Education Demonstration Grants for Indian Children, Child Nutrition, Technology Plan, E-Rate, Oklahoma Universal Service Fund, IDEA-Individuals with Disabilities Act, 21st Century Community Learning Centers, School Climate Transformation Grant, Return to Learn Plan and ARP III.
To receive an invitation to the hearing, email Glenda Sellers at gsellers@grandviewchargers.org.
