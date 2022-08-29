Grand View Public School will host a public hearing for federal programs at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Multipurpose Room.
Programs addressed will include Title VI Indian Education, Indian Policies and Procedures and Impact Aid, Title I and the School Parent-Student Compact, Title II Professional Development, Title III English Language Acquisition, Title IV School Safety, Johnson-O’Malley, Gifted and Talented Education, Innovative Literacy, Native Youth Community Projects, Child Nutrition, IDEA-Individuals with Disabilities Act, School Climate Transformation Grant, ARP ESSER III Return to Learn Plan, and 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.
For more information, contact Glenda Sellers at gsellers@grandviewchargers.org or 918-456-5131 ext. 500.
