Brandi Barnett with Celeste Looney Insurance Agency, Tahlequah AFR Branch, recently presented Grand View School with a $500 grand prize for winning the first Oklahoma Blood Institute Cherokee County Schools' Superhero Challenge. Grand View School had the most donations on Feb. 1 to win the challenge. Thirteen Cherokee County schools participated, and Ashley Hinson, OBI account consultant, reported that the blood drive was a success. From left are: Hinson, Barnett, and Grand View representatives LaDona Walls, health aide, Superintendent Ed Kennedy, and Federal Programs Director Margaret Carlile,