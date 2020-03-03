Brandi Barnett with Celeste Looney Insurance Agency, Tahlequah AFR Branch, recently presented Grand View School with a $500 grand prize for winning the first Oklahoma Blood Institute Cherokee County Schools' Superhero Challenge.
Grand View School had the most donations on Feb. 1 to win the challenge. Thirteen Cherokee County schools participated, and Ashley Hinson, OBI account consultant, reported that the blood drive was a success.
