OKLAHOMA CITY – The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for projects in Cherokee County communities with a population less than 6,000.
Designed to improve the quality of life for rural Oklahomans, the program will award grants to qualified nonprofit organizations or entities of state and local government for projects that will positively impact the community in the areas of arts, culture, or history; health; or libraries or literacy.
The Community Grant program supports projects that provide opportunities for rural Oklahomans to improve themselves and their communities. Grants are available for projects serving communities with a population less than 6,000 in both Adair and Cherokee counties.
Grants are available up to $10,000 for projects serving one eligible county, and up to $15,000 for projects serving multiple eligible counties. The one-year grant may be used to create a new program or significantly expand an existing program and should benefit a broad range of individuals in the community.
The deadline for grant applications is Jan. 31. Grant applications must be submitted online. For complete grant guidelines and application information, visit ruraloklahoma.org. For questions, email info@ruraloklahoma.org.
