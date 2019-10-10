Grant brings thousands of books to Grand View

Thousands of new books are being put in front of Grand View School students this year, as the school has received an Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant.
"The main purpose is to promote literacy, and if we don't have attractive books, it's hard to get the students interested," said Margaret Carlile, federal programs director and librarian.
All students have already received one book this year.
"They will probably get seven or eight books this year," said Carlile. "Some of these books are $25-$30 a piece."
Fifth-grade students were in the library Thursday, choosing from the selection of books that they got to keep. Many said they like the changes that have been made in the library, adding that it is more organized and fun.
"It's a bigger variety of books to read," said Addilyn Davidson.
Summer Cunningham is a new library assistant, and she said she is thrilled to start her career in the Grand View library.
"It's been fun. We've gotten thousands of books. It's been a lot of work, but I'm happy with the way it's turned out," said Cunningham. "The kids seem to really like it."
Along with added personnel, the library shelves and fixtures have been reconfigured.
Literacy education experts are steering libraries toward nonfiction books for students, so Grand View has worked to stock up on newer books relevant to kids' current interests, plus made sure to display more book covers of those topics.
"They're so excited because we have all the things they're talking about," said Carlile. "They're not all the same books. The kids are picking out the ones they want, and getting content they're interested in."
The theme in the library this year is superheroes, so there are posters, graphics, and large cutouts of superheroes hanging in the room. A contest will be held to win superhero T-shirts.
Superintendent Ed Kennedy said Halloween can be a rough time for staff, as they worry about inappropriate costumes. This year, each student will get a new book to keep if he or she dresses as a superhero or a character from a children's book.
"We hope to see them get creative and do something homemade," said Carlile.
Carlile sees that many kids are just handed a phone or tablet these days, so they may not be reading as often as children did in the past.
One way for students to get free new books is by bringing an adult with them to certain events.
"Part of the grant is outreach to parents," said Carlile. "We hold classes about reading to children."
The school has also created reading nooks and a reading room, which is connected to the KiBois Head Start area.
"It's open when people drop off kids early. It has rocking chairs, books and tables," said Carlile. "Parents can go in and read to their children."
Classroom libraries have also been established.
"Teachers were able to buy books for their rooms," said Carlile.
Mobile, mini-libraries can also be found throughout Grand View. Rolling carts are stocked with books, and students can take them to read and return, read and keep, or read and share with a friend.
Administration is talking about bringing authors into the school to give readings and to introduce new books.
The school has also partnered with the Tahlequah Public Library, so a representative from the library is on site during an event, and giving families an opportunity to sign up for library cards. Carlile said this will allow families to access the digital resources on the library's website, as well as get reading materials during school breaks.
The school is also giving students new books before each extended break. Before last summer break, those in pre-K through second grade were given reading packets which contained literacy activities and books.
"Every time kids are going to be out, I want them to have something to read," said Carlile. "We hope they keep them for a long time as something that's important to them."
