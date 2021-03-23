During the past year of uncertainty, schools have had to get creative to fund everyday needs and the items teachers desire to help their students succeed. Some schools are fortunate to have dedicated staff, educators, or volunteers to help them seek out and apply for grants.
Lowrey School has received a few grants to assist in new programming recently, according to Jessica Secratt, a volunteer parent.
"Lowrey is a wonderful rural school with loving staff. They are doing some wonderful things," she said.
The Carolyn Watson Foundation granted $1,600 for Lowrey's Students Tumble for Literacy proposal. This allows the school to purchase a collection of interactive eBooks and enhance students' learning opportunities, Secratt said.
TumbleBooks are animated, talking picture books that teach kids reading in a format they may be more comfortable with. The website, www.tumblebooks.com, offers a constantly upgraded collection of reading materials. With a school account, teachers and students have access to the Common Core Portal, quizzes and teacher materials and lesson plans. The TumbleBooks library also includes National Geographic videos and games.
The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation annually invites rural public schools to apply for Classroom Enhancement Grants of up to $5,000 to support projects focusing on arts and humanities, science or literacy.
"GENYOUth and Midwest Dairy Council granted funds to purchase equipment and supplies needed for feeding our students this coming school year," said Secratt.
The nonprofit GENYOUth Foundation has helped thousands of students through different programs before and during the pandemic. According to its website, the GENYOUth Foundation established a COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund to provide up to $3,000 per school to purchase a variety of resources needed for meal distribution and delivery. In 2020, GENYOUth also donated 70 breakfast carts to schools in 30 states. Since the program's inception in 2017, GENYOUth has given 500 carts to schools, which has increased access to over 50 million breakfasts a year.
"Since the start of the pandemic, the number of food-insecure kids has increased 20 percent to one in four. We are approaching Depression-era levels of hunger and the numbers are even worse for Black and Hispanic students. We need to do everything in our power to support, sustain and salute our frontline heroes feeding our nation's kids in U.S. schools," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth.
MidWest Dairy has also helped schools through donations of coolers and the availability of grants to help with refrigeration needs.
Another food-related aspect of Lowrey School is the on-campus garden.
"The Tahlequah Community Fund graciously assisted the Garden Club by granting funds to put up a greenhouse on site at Lowrey and offer a farmers market to local families to sustain the program. Kids will grow their own items and learn about the farming process," said Secratt.
Secratt also assisted Lowrey School with this project. Through Secratt Farms, she applied for and won a $2,500 grant from the Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program to pass on to the school.
Since 2010, Bayer has awarded more than $35 million to thousands of organizations to help feed the hungry, purchase lifesaving equipment, support agricultural youth programs, buy classroom resources and more.
"Lowrey School would like to say thank you to the Bayer Fund and Secratt Farms for their generous donation," said Cris Wyse, superintendent.
