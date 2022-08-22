Grant-in-aid from DKG

Claire Coyne was awarded grant-in-aid by the Gamma Beta Chapter of DKG in Tahlequah. Coyne is beginning her final semester at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah earning a degree in social studies education. From left are: Maureen Johnson, Denise Deason-Toyne, Jenifer Edwards, Beth Herrington, Donna Talley, Claire Coyne, and Suzanne Farmer.