The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, April 20, in Room 1 of the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club meets at 10; and the program begins at 11. Grant Lloyd, Tahlequah city attorney, will be the program's speaker, and he will talk about what he does for the city.
Since this is not an election year, CCRW will focus on its goal of being an informed electorate through political education and activity. The programs this year will target learning more about civic and community positions, business, and events.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party; and work for the election of the party’s nominees.
Those who have questions about the Republican Women's Club or who want to come speak to the organization about a community event or project can call CCRW President Cindy Williams at 469-879-3705. All interested women and men are invited to the meetings as guests.
Cherokee County Republican Women usually meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room One at the Armory. Their next meeting will be May 10. Contact Josh Owen, the Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237 for questions or information.
