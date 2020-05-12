The state of Oklahoma is allocating $50 million to assist families with child care, but there are stipulations on who can access it.
This funding was received from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for the Child Care and Development Block Grant, and it is only available to those who lost jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis and now need child care. Those previously unemployed, or who became unemployed recently due to other circumstances, are not eligible. While the normal financial eligibility requirements are being waived, the program is still only available to help those who have a job loss directly tied to the coronavirus.
Announced April 24, the application period began May 1 for those using a day care facility that accepts Department of Human Services subsidies.
Some local day care directors don't think the state is doing enough, but they do have words of praise for area Native tribes.
Tracy Means, director of Stepping Stones Academy in Tahlequah, works with DHS, the Cherokee Nation, and the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma. She said the tribes are continuing to pay for their members, regardless of whether the children attend day care. If the children do not attend the percentage of the time expected by DHS, the state office will not pay the subsidy, Means said.
While she has been able to stay open through the pandemic, Means said her enrollment dropped from about 40 to 15 children.
"I've lost all private-pay enrollment. The parents have been working from home, and I'm slowly getting them back," said Means. "By the time I tried to apply for a small business loan, it was over by the time I could speak with anyone."
The changes began in mid-March, and Means thinks assistance from DHS is coming too late.
"DHS has a small stimulus package per child, but the child has to be there," she said.
With 80 percent of her enrollment coming from Cherokee families, Means is thankful to be still getting paid and to receive grants from both tribes. The grants helped with cleaning supplies.
"I definitely appreciate the Cherokee Nation and Ottawa Tribe," she said. "My DHS licensing specialist has been very helpful, too."
The lower enrollment numbers did benefit Means in one way: Some of her staff didn't want to work due to fear of contracting the coronavirus. Until there are no active cases, staff at Stepping Stones will continue to check temperatures and ban outside guests. No children taking medications for fevers, or who have weakened immune systems, are allowed.
Kathy Perchway has operated G-Ma's Learning Center in Park Hill for six years. She was able to keep her enrollment numbers, and even had to stagger attendance during the past couple of months.
"I keep it under 10 at a time. I'm slotted for 12," she said. "As a small home day care, I know all of my parents. They're all essential parents - they work at the hospital or at schools."
She's asked parents who can do so to ask someone else watch their children, to keep the number in the facility lower.
Perchway gets subsidies from DHS, CN, and the Modoc Nation. Both tribes waived copays for parents, and Perchway wishes DHS had started that when the pandemic hit.
"DHS did add a few extra days on to the percentage, and they switched from a daily rate to a weekly rate. They could at least cover copay for the parents that are currently subsidized through DHS," she said. "Cherokee Nation is paying an extra $10 per day per child. Modoc is paying an extra $500 a month."
DHS did increase the subsidized pay by $5 a day, which goes to the facility.
The tribes have also given the Perchway's facility grants so it could remain open and clean.
"I am appreciative of the tribes and what they've done, and how they've taken care of their children and parents and providers," said Perchway.
Get help
To take advantage of the 60-day subsidy through DHS, families must apply for child care benefits on www.OKDHSLive.org, and provide their final pay stub.
