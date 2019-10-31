Shady Grove School now has a Guided Reading Library available to its students.
The new books and materials are available due to a $3,684 Classroom Enhancement Grant from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation.
"Launch Into Reading," the title of the grant proposal, was requested by Shady Grove first-grade teacher Judy Moore.
"The grant will be used to purchase leveled, just-right books for beginning readers and older readers who are still at a beginning reading level," said Moore.
The materials will be used for teacher-directed reading lessons and independent reading.
"The books will provide flexible and essential opportunities to extend reading practice and strengthen newly acquired skills for primary grade students," said Moore.
A take-home reading program is also being established.
"Many of our students do not have appropriate reading books at home," said Moore.
Administrators and staff hope the new library will get students excited about reading, and help to create lifelong readers.
"We are pleased to have received this grant," said Emmett Thompson, Shady Grove superintendent. "We appreciate the support of the Carolyn Watson Oklahoma Community Foundation."
Administered by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation Classroom Enhancement Grants are awarded to enhance the classroom experience in selected rural school districts in Oklahoma, according to occf.org/ruraloklahoma. Grants up to $5,000 can be used in the subject areas of arts and humanities, science, or literacy.
Other area schools to receive recent Classroom Enhancement Grants are: Norwood School, STEM Activities, $1,704 to enhance the science curriculum with lab kits; Peggs School, Enhancing Instruction and Improving Student Learning, $2,688 to purchase science lab supplies; Westville Public School, Interactive Story Time, $1,043 to provide books for interactive story time lessons; Watts Public School, Science Magic, $1,168 to purchase science kits and facilitate a visit to the Scott Family Amazeum; and Watts School, Physical Science and the Energy Car, $4,400 to facilitate physical science experiments with energy cars.
