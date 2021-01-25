Grant View honors school board members

Grand View School district recently celebrated School Board Recognition Month by honoring its board members during a regular school board meeting.
Board members are essential volunteers, donating hours of their time and energy to make sure students are getting the best education possible.
“During these challenging days, it’s more important than ever that we let our board members know how much we appreciate them and recognize their dedicated services to our school and our community,” said Superintendent Ed Kennedy.
Principals Dr. Larry Ben and Shawn Cox presented a certificate of appreciation to the Grand View Board of Education members.
