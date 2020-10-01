Grant will help fund upgrade to lighting system at city's airport

Much-needed upgrades and improvements are underway at the city airport, thanks to a recent grant.
Tahlequah City Municipal Airport Manager Kelly Crittenden said the projects are a part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
“We’re getting our taxiway lighting system, new signs, and new short bars, and it’ll be nice,” Crittenden said. “Our taxiway is not lighted, and if you’re not from here and you come in here at night, this is a black hole.”
The AIP is a U.S. federal grant program that provides funds to public airports to help improve safety and efficiency.
“Because of the coronavirus, this is 100 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission,” Crittenden said. “We’re getting our roof repaired, upgrade to a fuel system that’s coming with another grant and money that’s available, but that’s probably a month or so in the works.”
AIP gives the airport $150,000 a year, and Crittenden said that builds up over time.
“You roll over from one year to another and build your money where you can afford a bigger project,” he said. “We’re a couple or three years away from our next big project.”
The city airport has 63 based aircraft and a 5,000-foot runway that accommodates almost all light jet traffic. The taxiway lighting system will make it easier for pilots to maneuver after they land.
“This is a 24-hour facility; we don’t have air traffic control, but you can use this airport anytime, day and night. The runway lights – when you come in at night, you click on your radio, click your mic about seven times and it turns the lights on,” Crittenden said.
While the airport brings in people for tourism and pilot practice, it also serves as a relief outlet for Tulsa and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Although it's a rare occurrence, when those planes experience an emergency, they are diverted to Tahlequah.
Crittenden said there’s been a significant decrease in traffic due to COVID-19, and the cancellation of the annual Cherokee National Holiday had a major impact.
“It’s just way down. There was a period there earlier this year and we didn’t have one business aircraft fly here for at least a month or so. Normally, we have that about every week,” Crittenden said. “I can’t wait for it to be back to normal, with the airport and the rest of world.”
Third Generation Electric Inc. is the contractor, while Lochner engineered the project.
Crittenden said he anticipates construction for phase one should be completed by Oct. 9. As of now, the runway is closed and will open once phase one is complete.
