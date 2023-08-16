Grant funds help municipalities and nonprofits pay for projects that might not get off the ground if funding depended on loans or bonds. And it takes a special type of person to write and secure those grants.
Gabrielle Perry, of Grants by Gabrielle, experienced firsthand the benefits of a community program funded by grants. During the pandemic, when Perry’s husband was hospitalized due to the virus, her family had to rely on the CARE Food Pantry to make ends meet.
Perry got her start as a grant writer after attending classes at Beverly Browning at Oklahoma State University. Perry is now able to give back to her community by helping secure funds for the agency that helped her family, Bread of Life Food Pantry.
“When I was struggling with COVID, I relied on the food pantry, and now having the way to give back is so rewarding,” said Perry.
Grants for overhead for small businesses are very difficult to win because most agencies do not allow monies to be spent on these types of expenses. Nonprofits are always people- or project-oriented, making them more eligible for funding, said Perry.
“They can almost always use [a] grant for overhead because they are doing projects,” said Perry.
Perry has been able to secure over $700,000 in funding for clients, contract freelance, and philanthropic work since she started officially writing grants as a business in August 2022.
Life as a stay-at-home mom and business owner is very important to Perry.
“Time is precious, especially with my children, because it is time I will never get back,” said Perry.
Grant writing requires very thorough work, and Perry wants Tahlequah to be successful.
“We need to work together,” said Perry. “I’m a tool for business [owners] and [civic] leaders,” said Perry.
A fun fact about Perry and her husband is they love being a part of the local Dungeons and Dragons group.
Large grants for municipalities to upgrade systems or build new ones is the specialty of Shelldon Miggletto, Pinnacle Management and Consulting.
In 2007, Miggletto ran for and won the office of city clerk/treasurer in Stilwell. He saw the city as disjointed, and elected officials and staff couldn’t seem to agree on what was needed for Stilwell.
During his term, the city purchased 66 acres, which was developed into the Edna M. Carson Stilwell Community Park. Miggletto wanted to apply for grants to help the city develop the park.
“I just thought that as a small disadvantaged community, we would qualify and compete well for grant funds,” said Miggletto.
Miggletto attended an event at the Indian Capital Technology Center, hosted by the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, and it started him on his path as grant writer.
“From there, I cut my teeth on [writing grants], not knowing much about it,” said Miggletto.
Working on a grant application can be very tedious, depending on the agency, and being detail-oriented is necessary to complete the questions correctly, said Miggletto.
Miggletto is proud of the work he has done in acquiring grant funds to buy safety equipment for the road department. A 1.5-mile walking trail, splash pad and a municipal wastewater project are also projects he has helped to secure funding to complete in Stilwell.
In Tahlequah, Miggletto worked with the city to acquire grant funding to construct and light the History Trail from the Armory building to Fourth Street.
In 2016, Miggletto left his position as city clerk/treasurer to work on a grant project to keep Schwan’s Pies from building its expansion project in another city.
Schwan’s was concerned about Stilwell’s redundancy issues with its wastewater plant, worried that if it went down, there would be no backup to accept the increase waste from the expansion, said Miggletto.
The upgrade was estimated to cost $5.527 million, and Miggletto managed to pull in $3.176 million in grants and donations.
“This resulted in 73% of the cost funded by other than ratepayers,” said Miggletto.
Miggletto likes the flexibility of his work, allowing for a better work/home life balance.
A fun fact about Miggletto is he loves classic cars.
Pamela Moore, the first executive director of Help In Crisis, later moved into a lucrative grant-writing career. But she called it quits in that work because it wasn’t fun anymore.
“When I first started, it was much simpler, but I guess people took advantage,” said Moore. “[Back then] the more words you wrote, the more money you received. Now grant applications may limit an applicant to 250 words.”
Moore said people come up to her all the time, wanting to know how to write a grant, and they are usually clueless as to the requirements of present-day grant applications.
Between 1995 and 2016, Moore’s work focused on the Department of Justice for murdered and missing women, and domestic and sexual violence. She worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Human Services, and Department of Labor.
From 2000-2003, her focus was on the Christian Children’s Fund, now called the Child’s Fund. As director of Southern Plains Child Protection Team, Moore developed needs assessments, finding evidence to support the requests for funding.
Surprisingly for some, Moore has a degree in art, focused on weaving, spinning, dying and contemporary quilting.
A fun fact about Moore is she calls herself a “quiltest,” a term referring to contemporary versus traditional quilts.
