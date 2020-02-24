Greenwood Elementary continues to serve students by constantly striving to improve their learning environment, offering the most progressive – and most innovative – educational tools and instructional techniques available.
Greenwood Elementary is blessed with amazing teachers who are not afraid of doing the legwork required for additional funding outside the realm of the school budget. Teachers possess the unique desire to stretch the limits of required curriculum by seeking outside sources of funding for necessary resources. So far this school year, teachers have secured $30,000 in grant money that will benefit all students.
Our kindergarten teachers received grant money to purchase a new Osmo devices and Square Panda learning system. Every child learns differently, and our kindergarten team wants to provide students with a variety of learning styles that can benefit them and keep learning fun. The Osmo provides an innovative and educational experience that is used with iPads to promote social learning, collaboration, problem solving, critical thinking, physical interaction, creativity, fine motor skill practice and fun.
Greenwood’s special education department was awarded a grant to purchase resources to help students with sensory issues. A sensory path will be installed in the hallway to aid students who have sensory issues, as well as math mats. Both aid with hands-on activities that help students with sensory issues. The more senses used to involve the learner in the learning process, the more effective it will be. A reading program called Really Great Readers will be purchased. It is a multi-sensory approach based on the Orton Gillingham philosophy to aid struggling readers or those with dyslexia.
The staff continues to incorporate a balanced reading program. Students and teachers are seeing the fruits of their labor and they are excited to share reading success stories. Grant opportunities allowed us to buy more books of various genres for our Guided Reading Library, along with several big books for shared reading purposes. We are looking forward to soon receiving several Readers’ Theater books to add to our resources in the Guided Reading library. Many upper-level chapter books were purchased through grant monies written by the reading specialist.
Greenwood’s own speech pathologist wrote a grant for updated standardized testing materials. These updated tests will help better identify and place students in need of speech services earlier. Collaboration tables with dry-erase tops to allow students to easily work together were purchased with a grant received from our fifth-grade team. We are super-proud of teachers who participated in the grant writing process.
Greenwood PTO continues to go above and beyond for students and staff. This year’s big project includes purchasing new playground equipment. The students and teachers will vote on their favorite new playground equipment and PTO will set the fundraising goal.
In celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America week, students will have a Seuss Celebration the week of March 2-6. Themed activities will correlate with the Read Across America Book Fair. The book fair will include books for all ages, including preschool to adults with varied selection and reasonable prices. If you are interested in volunteering during the book fair, contact Deena Jones at jonesd@tahlequahschools.org.
Be sure and like Greenwood Elementary on Facebook to keep up to date on events and to check out all the exciting happenings throughout the year.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
