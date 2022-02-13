Every year, wildfires burn across Oklahoma, and a growing number of people are living where wildfires are a real risk. It is a peril that impacts all parts of the state and can occur throughout the year. Despite billions of dollars to support wildfires suppression efforts, the number of homes lost in wildfires continues to increase.
Nearly half of the counties in Oklahoma are experiencing a burn ban. Dry vegetation, low humidity and windy warm weather trends are all making what experts call a dangerous wildfire environment in Oklahoma this winter.
In 2021, 58,733 wildfires burned nearly 7.6 million acres in the U.S. For the ninth year, State Farm is providing grant funding to encourage communities to become wildfire ready as part of 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. The National Fire Protection Association has announced the grant application period for 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is now open.
From now until Feb. 28, groups or individuals can apply for a $500 grant to help cover expenses for a wildfire preparedness project. The national campaign, which began in 2014, provides an opportunity for those who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together on a single day to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfires.
Up to 100 participants from across the country are eligible to receive $500 awards to complete a planned wildfire risk reduction project on the event day, Saturday, May 7. To be considered for a project funding award, participants must submit an application by Monday, Feb. 28.
Previous projects undertaken on Wildfire Preparedness Day have included raking and removing pine needles and dry leaves, clearing roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris, and pine needles that could catch embers, and screening or boxing-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
To learn more and find additional materials to help with projects, visit the Wildfire Preparedness Day website at https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day.
