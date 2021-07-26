In my June column, I mentioned some highlights from the 2021 legislative session and the impact these had on Northeastern State University’s FY22 budget. As we look to the fall semester, I wanted to share some other information about the budget.
The budget includes a little more than $26 million in one-time CARES funding, of which $9.1 million will go directly to students who COVID-19 negatively impacted. The balance will support HVAC improvements, window replacements to improve airflow, upgraded Wi-Fi and switches and installation of additional Zoom rooms.
As also mentioned in June, NSU received an increase of around $755,000 in state-appropriated funds. Most of these funds have been designated to address Oklahoma workforce needs. This includes investing in building the state’s STEM and nursing workforce and addressing the teacher education shortage. I am pleased that the state recognizes the need to invest in higher education to address some of Oklahoma’s critical workforce needs. As Oklahoma’s immersive-learning institution, NSU is well-positioned to prepare individuals with the crucial technical and soft skills needed to excel in Oklahoma’s workforce.
Other institutional priorities were also realized as part of the FY22 budget. NSU will raise the entry-level salary for full-time employees by a little more than $2 an hour and use a portion of its reserves to provide one-time stipends to eligible employees to recognize their hard work throughout the pandemic.
To address mandatory cost increases such as increases in health insurance and faculty promotions in rank, the RUSO and OSRHE boards of regents approved our request to modestly increase tuition and fees at NSU by 2.9 percent – $6.65 per credit hour – for the fiscal year 2022 to cover that difference.
Even with this modest increase, NSU will still remain the second most affordable institution among the RUSO system and fourth of all public universities in Oklahoma. We remain committed to ensuring that attending NSU is affordable with high-quality programs, hands-on experience opportunities and access to expert faculty. NSU has positioned itself as a place where students can expect a good return on their investment.
NSU offers hundreds of scholarship opportunities, a number that is expected to grow following the conclusion of the recent “Preserve our past, ENSUre Our Future” campaign. This brought in a record $27 million, which includes almost $11 million for scholarships. More than half of the money raised for scholarships as part of the campaign will establish new scholarships for students. We are thankful for our donor’s generosity.
NSU also helps students save time and money as they earn a degree through its accelerated bachelor’s to master’s degree programs and forming partnerships to create model programs like “SmartChoice” that help students make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to a four-year degree. NSU also received approval to reduce the online fee from $50 per credit hour to $40 with the goal of eliminating this fee in four to five years.
Along with approving NSU’s budget, the OSHRE board of regents also approved NSU to offer certificates in Healthcare Administration, Long-Term Care Administration, Healthcare Information Analytics and a Graduate Certificate in Health Informatics.
After more than a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSU has developed and implemented a budget that will continue to support the institution's efforts to better serve our students, staff, faculty and community. We bent but did not break. Through careful planning and tremendous support from NSU donors and supporters, we have emerged in a stronger position.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
